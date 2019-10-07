The Oklahoma City police took a suspect into custody following a pursuit Monday in Oklahoma City. 

The suspect crashed a stolen vehicle and ran into a wooded area near Southeast 62nd Street and South Byers Avenue, police said.  

A perimeter was been set up in the area. Authorities and K9's searched the woods and located the suspect hiding behind a trash can at a nearby residence. 

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. 

Webster Middle School, Hayes Elementary School and Southeast High School were placed on lockout during the search.   

 