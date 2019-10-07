Police: 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police said a weekend shooting that left two victims injured has become a homicide investigation after one victim passed away from his injuries.
According to authorities, officers responded just after midnight Saturday, October 5 to a reported double shooting in the 2100 block of SW 78th St.
When officers arrived they found two victims, 31-year-old Steven Jr. Kemp and 55-year-old Scott Wilson Jr.
Authorities said it appeared the victims were involved in an argument with several people when the shooting occurred.
Both victims were taken to OU Medical Center where Kemp died from his injuries. Wilson was treated and released.
No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.