A new construction project begins Monday on a major intersection in Midwest City that will impact drivers for the next six months.

The project will be a total re-haul of the intersection of North Douglas and Northeast 10th Street. This includes resurfacing Douglas, adding sidewalks from South East 4th to Northeast 10th Street and multiple drainage improvements.

Midwest City officials said the project is expected to take around 180 days to complete, depending on the weather.

Upgrades also include updating the signal detection at the intersection, as well as updated pedestrian signals at Reno, Main Street, and Northeast 10th.

When this project is finished, the city said it hopes the updates will be an overall relief for drivers in the area.

The total cost of this project is just under $3 million. Most of that money coming from federal highway funding.