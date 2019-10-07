News
Police Investigate Deadly Stabbing In Southwest Oklahoma City
Monday, October 7th 2019, 8:51 AM CDT
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing from over the weekend.
Authorities said officers responded at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday, October 5, to a reported assault call in the 2900 block of SW 21st St. in Oklahoma City.
When officers arrived they found the victim, 55-year-old Walter Thomas, stabbed to death.
Investigators later arrested 44-year-old Debra McBride in connection with the crime.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.