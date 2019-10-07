The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing from over the weekend. 

Authorities said officers responded at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday, October 5, to a reported assault call in the 2900 block of SW 21st St. in Oklahoma City. 

When officers arrived they found the victim, 55-year-old Walter Thomas, stabbed to death. 

Investigators later arrested 44-year-old Debra McBride in connection with the crime. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200. 

 