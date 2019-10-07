Crews Begin Scanning For Possible 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Mass Graves
Happening Monday, a state survey team will start searching for mass graves from the 19-21 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The city says the radar search will start at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at Oaklawn Cemetery.
The State of Oklahoma Archaeological Survey is leading this investigation into mass graves, and the public is allowed to come out and watch as the crew scans the area.
The city says they'll also be here Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you do plan on watching the search, survey crews are asking people to put cellphones on airplane mode, so it doesn't interfere with radar equipment and avoiding playing loud music. You are allowed to take photos or videos from a distance.
The Public Oversight Committee says when the radar work is done here at Oaklawn Cemetery, the survey team will then move to Newblock Park.
Parking won't be allowed inside Oaklawn cemetery; however, street parking should be utilized in the nearby residential neighborhood located across 11th Street from the cemetery on S. Norfolk Ave. or at nearby Tracy Park.