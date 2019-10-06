News
Mitchell Talks: State Legislature To Consider Making 'Conversion Therapy' Illegal
This month the Oklahoma state legislature will study a controversial form of therapy that LGBTQ advocates are trying to outlaw.
A bill that will be proposed in the next legislative session will make it illegal for a licensed medical or mental health professional to practice so-called 'conversion therapy.'
“Conversion therapy is a harmful and discredited practice that attempts to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity. But the thing is, the whole thing is predicated on a lie,” said Allie Shinn of Freedom Oklahoma. “This practice is completely discredited. You cannot change someone's sexual preference or gender identity, and in fact you shouldn’t.”