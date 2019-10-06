Del City Police Seeking Suspect Accused Of Causing Fatal Accident
The Del City Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate a suspect accused of causing a deadly accident.
According to police, Tuesday, October 1, Del City officers responded to an injury accident located in the 3400 block of SE 44th St.
Investigators determined the crash involved two vehicles, a black Lincoln Town Car and a blue Toyota Matrix.
According to the report, the driver of the Toyota Matrix was attempting to make a left turn traveling west. The driver of the Lincoln Town Car, now identified as 23-year-old JeShawn Lewis Parker, was traveling east on Southeast 44th Street.
Police said when the Toyota pulled out onto Southeast 44th Street, the driver of the Lincoln made an evasive maneuver to avoid the collision and went left of the center line striking the Toyota's driver door.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital where she died from her injuries.
Police said Parker fled the scene of the crash on foot.
An arrest warrant has been obtained for Parker. He is now wanted on complaints of causing an accident resulting in death and leaving the scene of an injury accident.