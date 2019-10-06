News
Firefighters Respond To House Fire In The Village; No Injuries Reported
Sunday, October 6th 2019, 1:24 PM CDT
THE VILLAGE, Oklahoma - Oklahoma City and The Village Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire near Sheffield and Waverly in The Village.
Crews say at one point flames were visible from outside the home. Firefighters say a woman and her cat live in the home but both were able to make it outside.
Firefighters say most of the damage is to the backside of the house. A cause has not yet been determined.