News
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Edmond Man
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The Edmond Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old man.
Ronald Stone was last seen Saturday, Oct. 4 around 11:15 p.m. He is reportedly diabetic and not taken his medicine with him. Authorities say he has a prosthetic leg below his right knee.
Stone was last seen driving a Black 07 Chevy CVT. License plate number ITG-601.
Police do not know Stone's destination but say he may be headed to Texas to see family.