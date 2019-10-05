OKC Father Accused Of Child Neglect After Allegedly Overdosing In Gas Station Bathroom
Oklahoma City police are investigating a metro father for child neglect.
Witnesses found Justin Zajac, 38, on Thursday allegedly overdosed inside a gas station bathroom. Officers also found heroin and drug paraphernalia by the father.
Police were called to the gas station on Sunnylane Boulevard near I-240 after witnesses discovered Zajac unconscious in the men's bathroom.
“EMSA and fire responded and immediately went to work,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Fortunately the man came to and it appeared he possibly overdosed there in the stall.”
Officers noted in a report they found several syringes, a used metal spoon and drugs that later field tested positive for heroin in the stall. Meanwhile, police said someone was waiting for Zajac in the parking lot.
“As the investigation unraveled,” said Morgan. “They learned there was actually a seven-year-old in the vehicle that that man had arrived in and that seven-year-old had been left in there an extended period of time.”
Police confirmed after watching the store's surveillance video the girl was left in the SUV for at least 45 minutes and it was around 80 degrees outside.
“Fortunately that child was OK and was returned to family members,” said Morgan.
The family member who picked up the child, according to the police report, told authorities they knew something was wrong. They told police the girl called them and said she was in a hot car and that Zajac had been in the store for a long time.
Zajac was taken into custody but first EMSA paramedics took him to St. Anthony Hospital.
“He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for a couple of charges to include possession of narcotics,” said Morgan. “As well as child neglect.”
Police said Zajac was uncooperative for paramedics at first. They also noted that he refused to answer officer's questions.