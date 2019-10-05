News
Police: Train Vs. Semi Crash Causes Traffic Issues In Enid
Saturday, October 5th 2019, 3:27 PM CDT
Updated:
The Enid Police Department said a train collided with a semi Saturday in Enid.
The collision occurred at 100 E. Owen K. Garriott and is reportedly causing significant traffic issues.
According to police, the roadway is closed for all east and west traffic and is expected to remain closed for hours.
The department says alternate routes are encouraged. Including Southgate Road, Maine, Elm, or Willow Road. Truck traffic should not use Maine or Elm underpasses due to low clearance.
Police have not released any information on injuries.