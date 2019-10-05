News
FBI Seeking Information In Shawnee Bank Robbery
Saturday, October 5th 2019, 7:31 AM CDT
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma - The FBI is looking for information on a female bank robbery suspect.
Investigators say the woman robbed a Midfirst Bank in Shawnee on Friday and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to reports, the suspect verbally demanded the money from the employees but no one was injured during the incident.
Investigators say the suspect is 40 to 50 years old with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was seen carrying a navy blue vinyl bag with red handles. If you have information regarding this crime call 405-290-7770.
Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.