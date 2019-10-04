Accused Attackers Brutally Beat OKC Man Allegedly Over $80
An Oklahoma City man was left in a vegetative state after he was brutally beat inside his home two weeks ago.
Police arrested John Burton, 33, and Ebony Williams, 27, after witnesses told investigators the two bragged about the attack.
Donald Williams’s brother and mother met News 9 at OU Medical Center where he has remained in the Intensive Care Unit.
“I believe they were trying to kill him,” said David Williams, victim’s brother.
Williams said his brother was left for dead inside his home near Northeast 23rd and Miramar Boulevard.
According to court documents, a witness saw Burton and Williams go into the victim's home. The witness said Burton had a gun and beat the victim over money he supposedly owed the woman.
“How much money did they say he owed? $80, $80,” said Williams.
He said the witness never reported the crime.
“Why did you let my son lay there for 18 hours and didn’t tell anybody that somebody did something to him?” said Williams’s mother. “That’s my first-born child and it hurts really bad.”
When police were finally called to the home, Donald was unconscious.
“He was beaten to the extent to where he’ll probably never regain,” said Williams. “Not even consciousness as far as that goes.”
Several witnesses led investigators to the suspects after they allegedly bragged about the beating. Burton and Williams were both arrested at a motel on Northeast 23rd street. Police said the woman has since bonded out of jail.
“If they have to see what we see every day,” said Williams. “Probably for the rest of my brother’s life, they would have been locked up.”
As they stood outside the hospital, they visit every day, the family continues to pray for a miracle.
“I believe God performs miracles,” said Williams’s mother. “He did in the old days and Jesus is still the same.”