"Thank You 'Most High' For allowing Me to Actually Live this Life Experience As I trust in You," she wrote on another video of herself and the lion. "I Literally Went in his Habbitat [sic] and He did not Growl or He didn't not go into Attack Mode?? Why? Like All things, Even Animals know if your acting out of Love & Fearlessness. When I say NO FEAR THATS NOT ABOUT EGO ITS ABOUT BEING ONE WITH MOTHER'S NATURE AND LOVING ALL THINGS?? I Entered His Home in Peace & He let me Leave in Peace."