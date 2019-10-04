Pacheco, a father of five, was a perfect match, but the pair faced a setback: Doctors said Pacheco was 28 pounds too heavy for the surgery. To fix that, he started working out before and after his 10-hour overnight shift.



Pacheco made his goal by one pound. But the surgery still had risks. Living liver transplants are rare — only a few hundred happen in the U.S. each year — and 1 in 500 donors don't survive the surgery.