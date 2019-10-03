DOC: Several Prisons, Facilities Return To Normal Operations
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is returning several prisons and facilities back to normal operations after several prison fights caused lockdowns more than two weeks ago that left 36 inmates injured and one dead.
Their list of facilities include nine minimum-security prisons, four minimum units and the state’s only medium-security women’s prison.
According to the ODOC, visitations are reinstated starting this weekend.
The following are the prisons that will return to normal:
Eddie Warrior Correctional Center
Mabel Bassett Correctional Center
Kate Barnard Correctional Center
Jackie Brannon Correctional Center
Jess Dunn Correctional Center
Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center
Bill Johnson Correctional Center
John Lilley Correctional Center
Howard McLeod Correctional Center
William S. Key Correctional Center
Dick Conner Correctional Center Minimum-Security Unit
Mack Alford Correctional Center Minimum-Security Unit
James Crabtree Correctional Center Minimum-Security Unit
Lexington Assessment & Reception Center Minimum-Security Unit
The ODOC also released the following statement:
The facilities have resumed normal operations from approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and enter controlled movement at night.
From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., the facilities are under controlled movement, which allows greater inmate freedom of movement on prison grounds than lockdown while also helping staff limit inmate activity to prevent violence.
The remaining state facilities not mentioned above are still locked down until further notice to protect staff and inmates. Visitation is also not reinstated at those facilities.
This move comes after ODOC initiated a statewide lockdown Sept. 15 in response to gang-related fights at six prisons. The state locked down the institutions to keep the violence from spreading, and no further incidents related to the gang dispute have taken place since.
If any disturbance arises at these facilities or any other, ODOC reserves the right to return the statewide lockdown to keep inmates and staff safe.