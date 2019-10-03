Del City Fire Department Receives Grant, Will Hire 2 More Firefighters
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - The Del City Fire Department was recently awarded a major grant from FEMA to hire more manpower.
“We’re really stretched thin at certain points,” Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell said.
However, the department won’t face that issue for too much longer.
For the second year in a row, the Del City Fire Department has been awarded the SAFER Grant.
“This is just allowing us to add additional resources that we have had a goal for many years. Now, we’re just able to finally get there,” Pursell said.
Pursell and his crew were awarded $310,356 in 2018, and were able to hire three new staff members.
This year, they're getting $229,795.90, to hire two new firefighters.
The chief said two more people can make all the difference when it comes to saving structures and lives.
“We've had a couple cases where we weren't able to make an interior attack. We've got to have a certain number of firefighters on the scene prior to making initial attack,” Pursell said.
The new hires will work in combination with a new building and equipment funded by taxpayers.
The application process will go to the city council for approval Monday, and open sometime after that.
In the meantime, Chief Pursell has big plans for the growing department.
“We stay busy, so this is definitely just going to enhance our capabilities here in Del City,” Pursell said.