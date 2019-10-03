3 More Cases Of Vaping-Related Lung Injury Reported In Oklahoma
Three more cases of vaping-related lung injury have been reported in Oklahoma, according to the state health department.
Of the patients, one is under the age of 18, two are 18 to 34 years of age and one is 35 years of age or older, the health department stated.
One patient is from Tulsa County, two are from Oklahoma County and one is from northeast Oklahoma.
So far, the symptoms have resulted in hospitalizations lasting from days to weeks, with some patients being admitted to intensive care units. Symptoms include shortness of breath, fever, cough, chest pain, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The suspected cause is a chemical exposure.
Until there is more research, the OSDH recommends refraining from using e-cigarettes or vaping produces.
State health officials strongly advise against buying e-cigarettes and vaping products off the street and modifying products or adding substances not intended by the manufacturer.
At no time are e-cigarette or vaping products recommended for use by youth, young adults, pregnant women or adults who do not currently use tobacco products. There is no safe amount of nicotine exposure, and there is no e-cigarette product or vape device recommended by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a cessation device.
People who are using e-cigarette or vaping devices as a method for quitting tobacco are urged not to return to smoking cigarettes. Adult smokers who are attempting to quit should use evidence-based treatments including counseling and FDA-approved medications. Those who need help quitting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping products, should contact a health care provider or the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669).