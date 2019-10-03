Tulsa Releases Schedule For Mass Graves Search
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa has released a schedule in which officials will use radar technology to search the city for grave sites from the 1921 Race Massacre.
It will start at the Oaklawn Cemetery on Oct. 7 starting at 1:30 p.m. and Oct. 10 beginning at 9 a.m.
Tulsa's Mayor G.T. Bynum is very dedicated to uncovering this part of the city's history, saying the following:
“The only way to move forward in our work to bring about reconciliation in Tulsa is by seeking the truth honestly. As we open this investigation 98 years later, there are both unknowns and truths to uncover. But we are committed to exploring what happened in 1921 through a collective and transparent process - filling gaps in our city’s history, and providing healing and justice to our community."
You can find all the details by clicking here.