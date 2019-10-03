OKC Animal Welfare Celebrates 'Dogtober' With Half-Price Puppy, Dog Adoptions
OKC Animal Welfare will celebrate "Dogtober" with half-price puppy and dog adoptions and special events all during the month of October, the City announced Thursday.
“Dogtober is great not only because of the adoption specials, but because the fall weather is great to spend time outside with your new pet,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “Stop by Animal Welfare any day of the month, or visit us at one of our special events.”
Aside from everyday $30 dog adoption special, "Dogtober" celebrations include these adoption events:
- Oct. 5 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Midwest ArtFest, Charles J. Johnson Central Park at Town Center Plaza, 7201 SE 29th Street in Midwest City
- Oct. 6 (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), PetSmart, 1417 W I-240 Service Road
- Oct. 12 (noon to 5:30 p.m.), Fall for a Dog, OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street
- Oct. 13 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), PetSmart, 7177 SE 29th Street in Midwest City
- Oct. 19 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), OKC S.A.F.E., State Fair Park (Oklahoma Expo Hall), 3213 Wichita Walk
- Oct. 26 (noon to 5:30 p.m.), Howloween Adoption Spooktacular, OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street
All adoptable animals from OKC Animal Welfare are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.
The OKC Animal Welfare shelter, 2811 SE 29th Street, is open for adoption noon to 5:30 p.m. everyday except for holidays.