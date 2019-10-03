OKC Animal Welfare will celebrate "Dogtober" with half-price puppy and dog adoptions and special events all during the month of October, the City announced Thursday.

“Dogtober is great not only because of the adoption specials, but because the fall weather is great to spend time outside with your new pet,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “Stop by Animal Welfare any day of the month, or visit us at one of our special events.”

Aside from everyday $30 dog adoption special, "Dogtober" celebrations include these adoption events: 

All adoptable animals from OKC Animal Welfare are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

The OKC Animal Welfare shelter, 2811 SE 29th Street, is open for adoption noon to 5:30 p.m. everyday except for holidays.

 