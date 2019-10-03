The soldiers began a nighttime airborne training exercise at around 8 p.m. Wednesday. The soldiers were parachuting from C-130 transport planes when one of them, carrying 87 soldiers, missed its intended drop zone. Instead of landing on the ground, the troops crashed into trees.

Camp Shelby is the largest state-owned military training base in the country, covering more than 134,000 acres. During the height of the Iraq war, it was often the last stop for National Guard troops training to go to the Middle East.