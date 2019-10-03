A family is suing the Chicago Public Schools, accusing officials at Fiske Elementary School of kicking a nine-year-old boy out into the cold in Englewood in March without a coat, after he'd repeatedly complained of being bullied. CBS Chicago reports that Yvonne Pinkston said her son was in 4th grade at the school last year, after moving to Chicago from Indiana, and was bullied from the start, first by students and then by staff after he complained.