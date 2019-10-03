News
Man Arrested After Alleged Assault In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is in custody, Thursday morning, after police said he tried to strangle a woman, and pulled a gun on a passer-by who tried to intervene.
According to authorities, the incident started at the OYO Townhouse near Interstate 40 and Meridian.
The suspect ran from the area but was found hiding behind a nearby dumpster, police said.
Officers said the suspect ditched the gun near a Comfort Suites in the area.
This is a developing story.