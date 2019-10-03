News
Del City Police Search For 3 Suspects After Traffic Stop
Thursday, October 3rd 2019, 3:38 AM CDT
Updated:
Del City Police are looking for three suspects who they said ran away from them during a traffic stop Thursday morning.
Officers said when they tried to stop the suspects' vehicle near Southeast 44th Street and South Sunnylane Road, three people got out of the car and ran.
The car kept rolling without the suspects inside and hit another vehicle parked in a driveway.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.