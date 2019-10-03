News
OKCPS Initiative Working To Provide Coats To Students
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Public School District is working to make sure every student in the district has a coat this winter.
The district is about $20,000 short of their goal for the Coat-A-Kid initiative.
OKCPS said each year thousands of students lack winter coats. This initiative is supposed to help fill the gap.
The city's school district is the largest in the state with 46,000 students and 90 percent are living at or below the poverty line.
OKCPS said they rely on the support of community partners, organizations, faith-based groups and more to make this happen.
They are hoping people can visit their website and donate.