Oklahoma Cowboy Who Rescued Cattle From Flood Waters Pursuing Firefighter Career
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Green Country cowboy who spent weeks on horseback rescuing people's livestock from flood waters is applying to be a firefighter.
We first introduced you to this cowboy in May, when dozens of Oklahoma cowboys took off work using their own fuel, boats, and horses to rescue animals from flooded properties. In the midst of helping people through a devastating loss, one Oklahoma cowboy found a second chance to pursue his childhood dream.
During the historic May flooding, Hunter Webster was here on horseback, wading feet deep in flood waters rescuing oftentimes terrified livestock.
"We are cowboys, we have been hurt, we have been beat up but you just push through," said Webster.
Hunter went out to properties all over Green Country for weeks, with dozens of other Oklahoma cowboys using their own equipment and animals to rescue livestock.
“Being out in swift flood waters off the river just saving animals. And getting people's stuff out of houses," said Webster, “It was about genuinely helping people, that have nowhere to turn."
They didn't have to do it but they saved countless animals for people all over the area and somewhere along the way, Hunter decided he didn’t want to stop.
"I wanna go until it is over. Until they don't really need me anymore," said Webster.
A dream he had since he was a little kid, started taking shape in his mind again.
"It was almost like a call in the flood or however you want to say it. The flood happened for a reason, I feel like for me to push me into chasing my dreams again to be a fireman," said Webster.
After the flooding, Hunter says he enrolled at RSU, did a 6 week EMT class and is now applying for his dream job.
"It has all just worked out so well, so smoothly, it is like it is meant to be," said Webster, 'It was a second chance. That is the way I see it. There was a lot of bad but there is also a lot of good."
Hunter says he is scheduled to take his national registry to get his EMT license here in the next few weeks.