Cushing Man Arrested, Accused Of Abusing 2-Month-Old Son
CUSHING, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says agents arrested a man for the abuse of his 2-month-old son.
According to the report, the mother took the baby to Cushing Hospital Monday, September 30 after the baby was inconsolable. After an examination, medical staff said the baby had internal injuries and was then transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for further care.
Following the incident, the Payne District Attorney’s Office requested the OSBI to investigate.
According to the OSBI, the child’s father, 22-year-old Cody Dean Floyd, was arrested Tuesday, October 2 on a complaint of Child Abuse by Injury. He is currently being held without bond in the Payne County Jail.