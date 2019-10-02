Changes Coming For Treatment Of Oklahoma Death Row Prisoners
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Some big changes are coming to Oklahoma's death row as many of the 47 death row prisoners are being moved out of solitary and will now be housed with other maximum-security prisoners.
The changes have been prompted by a letter sent to the Department of Corrections by the ACLU. The letter states that the treatment of death row prisoners is inhumane because they are kept in solitary confinement and on lockdown 22 hours a day.
In addition to moving the prisoners, the maximum-security prison in McAlester will now be allowing death row prisoners to have contact with their visitors. If the do well they can also earn other privileges like jobs and being allowed to attend religious services. The DOC says prisoners will also be given access to natural light and opportunities to exercise outside.
The DOC says the one woman on death row, who is housed at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud and will also be moved into a cell with another prisoner.