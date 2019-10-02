At Home Assault Testing Kit Companies Respond To AG Hunter
OKLAHOMA CITY - A pair of companies behind controversial at-home sexual assault testing kits is responding to a call to cease and desist marketing their products from Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.
Mike Hunter called on MeToo Kits Company and the PreserveKit Group to halt the marketing of their kits saying they would not hold up in court nor could be trusted as evidence.
Michigan based MeToo Kits said in its response letter it is complying with the requests from the State of Michigan, one of 11 states including Oklahoma that has called for the companies to cease selling their kits.
"While the company does intend to market a product, it believes to be entirely lawful and appropriate in addressing the needs of victims that are either unable or unwilling to seek medical or law enforcement assistance, it is committed to doing so in a manner that is compliant with all applicable consumer protection laws,” the company’s attorney wrote in the letter.
The co-founder of PreserveKit, Jane Mason, however was defiant, calling Hunter’s claims false and alleging he was attempting to destroy both companies.
“It is our basis that false information has been issued by your office causing the residents of Oklahoma to believe that they should not save their own evidence after a sexual assault if obtaining a medical forensic exam is not an option,” Mason wrote citing the multiple times that 77 percent of survivors don’t report their attacks to police, which is the number found by the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.
In her response, Mason cited multiple cases of sexual assault and rape in which assault survivor collected evidence was deemed admissible including in the sex scandal of President Bill Clinton.
“I am certain that the Oklahoma State Attorney General is not trying to give the impression that a survivor has to be a White House intern with the DNA of a President of the United States of America before he or she will be able to submit evidence to corroborate the allegations,” Mason wrote.
PreserveKit is still up and running and its kits can still be found on online retailers. MeToo Kits has taken down its website temporarily. Hunter's office said they are continuing their investigation into these kinds of kits.