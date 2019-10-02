Johnson & Johnson Attorneys Say Judge Made Error In Calculating Judgment
Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson say a district court judge made a massive error of more than $100 million when calculating his judgment for the landmark opioid trial.
Johnson & Johnson attorneys claim Judge Balkman meant to order the drug company to pay out 1,000 times less -- when it comes to one part of the judgment.
Back in August, Judge Balkman ruled in favor of the state's case in the landmark trial.
The judge said he was entering a one year abatement plan totaling to over $572 million.
This was to immediately abate the "public nuisance" caused by Johnson & Johnson in Oklahoma's opioid crisis.
Court documents filed last week claim the miscalculation is with the money that's supposed to be set aside to develop treatment standards for neonatal abstinence syndrome.
ANS is a group of complications a baby can have when they withdraw from certain drugs they're exposed to in the womb.
Johnson & Johnson attorney's claim the ruling should read $107,683 not the over $107 million written in the judgment.
According to News OK, a spokesperson for Attorney General Mike Hunter's Office said "Given the pending matter both before Judge Balkman and the Supreme Court, we aren't going to comment outside of what has been filed with the courts at this time,"
Judge Balkman could consider this at a hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 15 in Cleveland County District Court.