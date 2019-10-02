News
Gov. Stitt's Task Force Meeting To Discuss Criminal Justice Reform
Wednesday, October 2nd 2019, 8:08 AM CDT
The Governor’s RESTORE Task Force will be meeting Wednesday, with the Tulsa community.
The main focus of the meeting is to hear testimony from people, and learn more about how they have been impacted by the criminal justice system.
The subcommittee chairs will also be discussing the next steps to take after their research into different communities around the state.
Back on May 20 of this year, Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order to establish the Criminal Justice Reentry, Supervision, Treatment and Opportunity Reform or RESTORE Task Force.
The panel brings together stockholders from across the state to discuss different aspects of the prison system including diversion programs, victims rights and finding ways to reduce incarceration rates overall.
The Governor's Secretary of Public Safety, Chip Keating, is the leader of the task force. The group will submit their recommendations by December 6th.
Wednesday afternoon’s meeting will be held at the attorney general’s office at 2 p.m.. Click here to see the full agenda.