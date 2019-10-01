OSBI Looking Into Former OU VP Tripp Hall's Email As Sexual Assault Investigation Continues
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The sexual assault investigation into former OU Vice President Tripp Hall widens to his email account. The OSBI filed a search warrant Tuesday detailing a student's accusation against Hall.
Hall's attorney said there is no basis for the filing. During the timeframe, the alleged victim claims he interacted with Hall, Hall's attorney said his client was no longer working at OU and was hospitalized while undergoing cancer removal surgery.
Through texts, instant messages and email investigators said Hall communicated with an OU student making plans "to meet up."
The student claims the two started corresponding after meeting at an OU book club.
During their communication over winter break, the student claims Hall discussed visiting "a vacation spot, maybe Cancun, and offered the victim and Hall to go there sometime."
Then in January 2019, the student alleges the two met up at Hall's Norman home.
The victim then claims Hall offered to give him a massage, saying "he would stop when it went too far."
He also asked the victim to say "stop" or "no" then he would stop the massage.
The victim told the OSBI he felt he couldn't tell Hall "no." He also alleges he "felt like he was on some sort of substance because he could process everything that was going on around him but did not feel like he could respond at all," describing his time with Hall as an "out of body experience."
The student claims Hall performed a sex act on him. He said afterward he sent Hall "three text messages stating their friendship was over," saying "he didn't want to do anything with Hall again."
The affidavit says investigators found evidence on the alleged victim's phone of communication with a contact labeled Tripp Hall.