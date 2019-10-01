Little Axe Teen Fighting Cancer Inspires Cheer Squad
A Little Axe student battling cancer is inspiring her community.
Rachel Scott, 15, was diagnosed with Leukemia in January of 2016. That was about the same time her middle school was holding cheerleading tryouts.
Rachel couldn’t try out, but she was a offered an invitation to the team by the coach.
“I just told her she would have a spot whenever she was able to come,” said Little Axe Cheer Coach Shandelle Self.
In between treatments, Rachel traveled, practiced and competed with squad.
Her teammates now wear bracelets in her honor and constantly invite her to events outside school.
Rachel can’t attend class due to her treatment.
“Having these special moments. It’s really fun,” said Rachel, who rode in an OU Children’s Hospital helicopter to deliver the game ball to the Little Axe H.S. homecoming game recently.
“It always brings tears to my eyes. That’s the time she can forget about being sick,” said Rachel’s mom Cindy Scott.
Rachel’s cancer still remains and at the end of this year she will undergo more aggressive treatments, including a bone marrow transplant.
“She is absolutely the sweetest person. She never complains,” said Self, who will always honor the invitation she gave Rachel years ago.
“It’s just like a family, a second family,” said Rachel about her cheer teammates.