Police, Family In Search Of Answers After 20-Year-Old Shot, Killed At SW OKC Apartment Complex
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday in Southwest Oklahoma City. The victim was 20-year-old Marquez Pettit.
According to investigators, Pettit was shot dead at a crowded apartment complex, just before midnight.
“He was funny. He was cool. I mean, he was cool to chill with. I miss him already,” friend of the victim Hailey Adams said of the deceased.
Adams said she witnessed the aftermath of the crime.
“We ran outside, we came to see what happened and we just seen him on the ground,” Adams said.
According to investigators, there were numerous witnesses.
“Several people reported hearing the shots. We do not know what the motive is or who was involved. At this time, we're still trying to figure out and piece together exactly what happened and why it happened,” Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.
Pettit's family said they are hoping these questions are answered sooner than later.
The victim’s sister said he was goofy, loveable and a light to everyone he met.
As for whoever turned out that light, police said they need someone to come forward with more information on the suspect.
“Anyone with information we want to hear from them through the Homicide Tip Line. That number is 297-1200,” Knight said.