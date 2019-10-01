OKC Father Accused Of Kidnapping Son, Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff With Police
OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro father is accused of kidnapping his 11-year-old son on Monday, and barricading himself and the child in his Southwest Oklahoma City home.
Police and witnesses said Don Head, 33, was allegedly armed during the standoff. Head is now in the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon.
For several hours Monday night, police were not letting anyone into the neighborhood where the kidnapping suspect lives.
“I was literally shaking,” said Rayanna Dickson, witness. “I was like, what is going on?”
Dickson was coming home when she learned her neighbor's house was surrounded by Oklahoma City police. They were negotiating for the safe return of Head's son.
An arrest affidavit shows Head went to his son's mother's home earlier in the evening to pick him up. After refusing to let Head into the home, the boy's mother told police Head "bum rushed" the door with a black semi-automatic gun in his hand. Head allegedly pointed the gun at the woman and took their son.
“Officers were able to locate him around 10 o’clock last night,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “That was at a house near Southwest 25th and County Line.”
Police said Head refused to come out of his home or return the child. Neighbors listened for hours as police called for the barricaded man to surrender.
“I heard them,” said Dickson. “I have video on my phone saying, ‘Hey, this is the police, you need to come out.’ We’re just here, you need to come out. That’s all we want is for you to come out.”
She saw the boy leave the home first.
“I was looking out the window the whole time,” said Dickson. “I saw the little boy walking down the street with so many cops. I so just wanted to hug him, I feel so bad.”
Head eventually surrendered, ending the standoff peacefully.
“A short time later,” said Sgt. Morgan. “They were able to get the suspect taken into custody.”
Police said the boy was not harmed and was returned to his mother.