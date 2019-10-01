News
Oklahoma Veterans Take Honor Flight To Visit D.C.
Tuesday, October 1st 2019, 7:36 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A group of Oklahoma veterans are getting to take a Honor Flight to visit Washington D.C. and many of the memorials there.
The group's morning started at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino before being escorted to the Tulsa International Airport.
There are 75 veterans taking this Honor Flight. 3 veterans served in WWII, 7 served in the Korean War, and 65 served in Vietnam.
The group will be visiting 7 different places while they're in Washington D.C. Tuesday.
There will be a Welcome Home for the veterans Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. at Tulsa International Airport, and everyone is invited to come welcome the veterans back to Tulsa.