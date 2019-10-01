News
Person Of Interest In Custody After Stabbing In Moore
Tuesday, October 1st 2019, 4:09 AM CDT
Updated:
MOORE, Oklahoma - A person of interest is in custody Tuesday morning after a stabbing took place in Moore, police confirm.
According to authorities, at least one person was stabbed at a home near Southwest 19th Street and South Santa Fe Avenue.
Police found the stabbing victim and two other people inside a silver car at a nearby 7 Eleven.
The victim was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be okay.
This is a developing story.