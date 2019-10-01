MOORE, Oklahoma - A person of interest is in custody Tuesday morning after a stabbing took place in Moore, police confirm. 

According to authorities, at least one person was stabbed at a home near Southwest 19th Street and South Santa Fe Avenue. 

Police found the stabbing victim and two other people inside a silver car at a nearby 7 Eleven. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be okay. 

This is a developing story. 