Security Guard Recalls Chaotic Scene After 5 Shot At OKC Night Club
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a crowd outside a nightclub. Three of the five shooting victims are still at OU Medical Center. Their family members said they will all make it, but now they want police to catch the gunman.
Scanner Traffic: “Any available units that can help Springlake out at 1318 Linwood with a shooting scene.”
The parking lot of 23 Live Lounge near downtown Oklahoma City on Sunday morning erupted in chaos. Police said there was a fight inside the club that spilled into the parking lot. A witness said someone inside the club yelled "gun" and everyone ran outside.
“They opened fire on them apparently with a rifle,” said MSgt.Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “It’s unclear exactly what made them want to shoot at them.”
A man working security at a different building in the area heard the gunshots and ran to see what happened.
“I was a medic for 10 years and I’ve never been at a mass shooting,” said Robert, witness. “This was the most chaotic scene I’ve been at.”
Robert said he called 911 and tried to help victims before paramedics arrived. Police said four victims were taken by EMSA to OU Medical Center with various gunshot wounds and a fifth victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Investigators are searching for the person who opened fire on the crowd from their car.
“I was hearing everybody saying it was a white car similar to a Ford Focus,” said Robert.
“The shooter has not been identified or taken into custody,” MSgt. Knight. “This is one where we certainly need to hear from witnesses.”
The security guard who ran to help said shootings at the club are not uncommon. The club owner said they have contacted the victims and apologized. They said they have taken steps to ensure patrons’ safety moving forward.