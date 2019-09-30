Oklahoma Attorney General Says Laws Regarding Public Nudity Will Not Change, Others Disagree
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's Attorney General Mike Hunter says he disagrees with the city's interpretation of a new court ruling that allows women to go topless in public. However, the City of Tulsa and county sheriff stated they will uphold the decision of the ruling.
The topless ruling was recently made by the federal 10th Circuit Court of Appeals which includes Oklahoma and five other states.
Previous Story: New Ruling Allows Oklahoma Women To Be Topless In Public
Tulsa Police say they spoke with City attorneys last week about the ruling and it was determined that it did apply to Oklahoma and that officers would not be arresting women who were topless in public places.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office told News on 6 last week, the ruling allowed women to be topless at the fair since it's public. Several schools have said they would enforce their dress code not only in school buildings but also places like football games.
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado made this statement:
“Although I respectfully disagree with the 10th Circuit’s decision, it is the highest court in the land next to the United States Supreme court. It governs the laws of the state of Oklahoma. The court has ruled that this decision is based upon the 14th amendment, which provides for equal protection under the law. Therefore, we acknowledge the court’s decision and will continue to abide by the laws set forth by the Constitution of the United States."
Over the weekend, State Representative Jim Olsen posted the ruling did not apply to Oklahoma saying that the Oklahoma legislature had no part in the decision and that a state court case would have to be started by an Oklahoma citizen.
On Monday, Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter released a statement to News On 6 saying that he disagrees with Tulsa's interpretation:
"The Tenth Circuit’s preliminary decision in the Fort Collins case, a case that has now ended without a full adjudication, does not change local and state laws in Oklahoma on the subject. The majority of courts around the country that have examined this issue have upheld traditional public decency and public nudity laws. These courts have recognized that states and political subdivisions have a legitimate interest in prohibiting public nudity as traditionally defined."
Based on Tulsa's interpretation of the 10th circuit court ruling, a few women decided to skate topless in River Parks Sunday evening, surrounded by dozens of spectators and a few protesters. No arrests were made.
The City of Tulsa released this statement as well:
“The City of Tulsa continues to review the impact of the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit case. As it stands today, the City of Ft. Collins did not appeal the Tenth Circuit ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. As such, the ruling stands and will be used to measure the legality of laws and ordinances in the states and cities which comprise the Tenth Circuit, including Oklahoma and Tulsa.”