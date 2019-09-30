Three people have been hospitalized after a rollover crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters were called shortly about 10:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection near W Britton Road and Eagle Lane. 

The rollover crash involved two vehicles and three people have been taken to local hospitals.

One man was taken in critical condition. A woman and a child were taken in non-critical condition, according to fire officials. 

