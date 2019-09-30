News
Police Respond After 2 Shot In SE OKC
Monday, September 30th 2019, 7:30 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police responded after two people were shot Monday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, one man was shot in the knee near Southeast 50th Street and South Shields Boulevard. The victim said he did not know who shot him.
Officers found a second shooting victim at Southeast 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard.
There is currently no information on the suspect.
This is a developing story.