What's To Come In Phase 2 Of Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY - After a successful opening weekend at Scissortail Park, staff will start gearing up for the second phase of the park.
"This is only the first half. Once we get this park grand opened then we will start working on the other south side of the park," said Stacey Aldridge, Marketing and Communication Director for Scissortail Park. "There's another, about 35 acres that are going across I-40. So then we will have a whole other set of celebrations."
That side of Scissortail will be known as the lower park and is scheduled to open in 2021. It will feature concrete steps that will lead out to natural walking trails.
There will also be a community garden with a pavilion for education programs for both children and adults. There will also be a sloped lawn for smaller performances and festivals near the river and a sports pavilion, surrounded by recreational fields with artificial and natural turf.
Along with the Skydance Bridge, a promenade will connect the upper and lower parks with a lighted, paved trail along Robinson Avenue.
While Oklahoma City residents wait for the second half, the upper park will also have some new features open in the next few month. Spark, the new restaurant, will open in spring of 2020 and new programs will start.
"We have starting on Oct. 5 every Saturday a farmers market and a dog leash cutting ceremony for the dog park," said Aldridge. "We're going to have wellness programs yoga and boot camp, and late in October we are going to be doing a movie in the park."