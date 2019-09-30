There will also be a community garden with a pavilion for education programs for both children and adults. There will also be a sloped lawn for smaller performances and festivals near the river and a sports pavilion, surrounded by recreational fields with artificial and natural turf.

Along with the Skydance Bridge, a promenade will connect the upper and lower parks with a lighted, paved trail along Robinson Avenue.

If approved under MAPS 4, the final phase, a pier out over the river, would be built.