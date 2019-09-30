News
Threat Closes Fort Cobb-Broxton Public Schools Monday
Monday, September 30th 2019, 5:24 AM CDT
Updated:
All classes at Fort Cobb- Broxton Public Schools in Caddo County are canceled Monday after threats were made to the district.
The school district posted a message on Facebook late Sunday night letting people know all classes will be canceled. Parents also received a message earlier that said the district administrators found out about the threat on Friday targeting Fort Cobb-Broxton schools and students.
School leaders said the Caddo County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Before the district canceled classes Sunday night, they told parents security would be on campus Monday. Its unclear if the security will still be there, even though the students won't be.
This is the second time in the past month that an entire school district was closed due to threats made. Back on September 17th, Yukon Public Schools closed their district after they received multiple threats on social media.
According to the district, along with classes being canceled Monday, all other activities will also be canceled as the Sheriffs Office continues to investigate.
This is a developing story.