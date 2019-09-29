News
1 Victim Shot In NE OKC
Sunday, September 29th 2019, 9:39 PM CDT
Updated:
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night in northeast Oklahoma City.
According to the report, officers responded to a shots fired call shortly after 9 p.m. near Northeast 18th Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue.
Police located one victim that had been shot in the area of Northeast 20th Street and Granada Boulevard.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.