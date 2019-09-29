News
Armed Suspect In Custody After NE OKC Pursuit
Sunday, September 29th 2019, 6:37 PM CDT
Updated:
The Oklahoma City Police Department said a suspect is in custody following a pursuit Sunday in northeast Oklahoma City.
According to police, a routine traffic stop on northbound Interstate 35 turned into a pursuit.
The suspect exited at Northeast 23rd Street. Authorities said the suspect was armed. He reportedly threw his weapon and fled on foot.
Police said there was one passenger in the vehicle. That person was not taken into custody.
The suspect was later found near 25th and Santa Fe where he was taken into custody.
There were no reported injuries.