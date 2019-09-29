News
2 Armed Suspects In Custody After NE OKC Pursuit
The Oklahoma City Police Department said two suspects are in custody following a pursuit Sunday in northeast Oklahoma City.
According to police, a routine traffic stop on northbound Interstate 35 turned into a pursuit.
The suspects exited at Northeast 23rd Street. Authorities said the suspects were armed. One suspect threw his weapon and surrendered, while the driver of the vehicle fled on foot, police said.
The driver was later found near 25th and Santa Fe where he was taken into custody.
There were no reported injuries.