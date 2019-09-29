News
1 In Custody After Fist Fight At OKC Bar Ends With Shots Fired
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Police are investigating after shots were fired during a fight at the Fassler Hall bar near Northwest 11th and Hudson.
Officers say a large fight began at the crowded bar just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Someone then opened fire during the fight. Several neighboring businesses and nearby St. Anthony's hospital went into a brief lockdown after the reports began to circulate.
Police were able to take the person who fired into custody. No one was injured during the shooting or the ensuing panic.