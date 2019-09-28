Suspect On The Run Following Pursuit, Crash In NE OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a suspect fled on foot after crashing his vehicle following a pursuit Saturday near Interstate 35 and Northeast 16th Street.
Police said the suspect took off after giving officers his license and insurance during a traffic stop.
That's when they said a pursuit began.
Authorities said the suspect jumped out of his moving vehicle in front of Edwards Elementary School.
The suspect then fled on foot towards I-35. Police said it is unclear at this time if the suspect made it across the highway.
Authorities said a large amount of drugs, including marijuana, heroin and a white powdered substance, were found in the vehicle.
Both the Oklahoma City police and OHP are actively searching for the suspect.