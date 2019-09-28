Second Half Of Scissortail Park Opens Saturday
After Scissortail Park welcomed a record breaking 28,000 visitors Friday night for it’s grand opening featuring Kings of Leon, the park opened the second half of the first phase Saturday.
Saturday, families checked out the children’s park, dog park, boat house and local musicians.
Park Chief Operation Officer Chris Bachmann said crews worked overnight to flip the park following the Kings of Leon concert.
“The Scissortail Park staff have just gone above and beyond to make sure the guest experiences, we want it to be the best,” Bachmann said. “Same with our volunteers. We have hundreds and hundreds of volunteers.”
Saturday’s activities focused on families.
Jolene Peterson said she parked near the Cox Convention Center and road the streetcar to the park.
“It’s better than we thought it would be,” Peterson said. “I was worried it was going to feel crowded on the first weekend. But it’s not. There’s so much space.”
Peterson said even after the grand opening events come to a close, she’ll still be bringing her family back.
“It’s a great place to have a picnic, just to sit out with the family, especially if you have guests in town. This is a great place to showcase Oklahoma City,” Peterson said.
Local bands will preform through 11 p.m. Saturday night, with a fireworks show planned following the bands.
Grand opening festivities continue through Sunday. You can find a full list of events here.