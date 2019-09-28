OKC Non-Profit To Host 'Walk4Water' Charity Event Oct. 5th
Oklahoma City, OK - An OKC based group will be holding a charity event to help those who don't have access to clean water.
Water4 is a faith-based, international nonprofit headquartered in Oklahoma City whose goal is to eliminate the water crisis for many struggling nations. Studies show that around 2.1 billion people worldwide do not have safe water to drink at home. In some countries, women and children walk an average distance of 3.75 miles to fill their buckets. So, Water4 is holding a special charity event to raise awareness.
Walk4Water is a free family-friendly event that will feature a closed walking course for all ages and fitness levels designed to simulate the experience of a three-mile journey to collect water. The event will also have activities for children, food trucks, music & more.
Walk4Water is Saturday, Oct. 5th from 9 a.m. to noon at Wheeler Park.
Event is free but participants must register for the event - Water4.org/walk